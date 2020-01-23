NZ vs IND | India's predicted XI for the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland

India are set to face New Zealand in the first of the five-match T20I series in Auckland and it promises to be a cracker of a series with both teams looking set their combination for the T20 World Cup later this year. India will look to continue their momentum after the series win against Aussies.

Openers:

KL Rahul: KL Rahul was absolutely fantastic against West Indies in the T20I and ODI series and his ability to score quickly would help Rohit Sharma to settle down nicely before taking advantage of the powerplay overs. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the New Zealand tour, it would be surprising to see anyone else but Rahul opening alongside Rohit.

Rohit Sharma: Fresh from a brilliant hundred against Australia, Rohit Sharma will be keen to make his form count and help India to quick starts against New Zealand. He already has two T20 international hundreds and will look to add a few more sixes to his records, given the small size of boundaries.

Middle-order

Virat Kohli: The Indian captain had done a lot of experimentation in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in order to test the bench strength and give the other players a chance to bat ahead of him. However, he will not do anything of that sort against a strong New Zealand side playing in their own den. Kohli had addressed the issue of setting the pace from the first game itself and he will witness the same intensity from the rest of the Indian team too.

Shreyas Iyer: Still finding his feet in the middle-order, Shreyas Iyer will take a lot of confidence from his performance in the third ODI against Australia where he finished the game for India and returned unbeaten on 44. His ability to attack the spinners and shift gears with ease will help the Indian team a lot in the series.

Rishabh Pant: Quite a controversial inclusion, given that Virat Kohli said that the team was looking to back KL Rahul as the keeper. But Rishabh Pant continues to have the X-factor that would be so crucial to India keeping in mind the T20 World Cup. Now is the time to give Pant consistent chances in T20Is and making him ready to play his natural game for India.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey had played a fantastic knock of 31 from just 18 balls in the third T20I against Sri Lanka and seems to be liking the role of the finisher given to him. Kohli would like to give him persistent chances at that position keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

All-rounder:

Ravindra Jadeja: Because of his impressive performances against Australia in the second and third ODI, Jadeja could get a nod ahead of Washington Sundar in India's playing eleven. His fielding is always an added bonus to the team and can also provide valuable runs with the bat at the death.

Bowlers:

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav seems to have regained his bowling form in white-ball cricketer and might get a nod ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in India's playing eleven. Kuldeep's role will be to go for wickets in the middle-overs while Jadeja would do the work of containing the batsmen.

Shardul Thakur: Thakur's ability to swing the ball up top and his variations in the middle-overs and at the death have seen him put on impressive performances against Sri Lanka in the T20I series. His batting ability is an added bonus and that would give India some extra depth due to which they can get benefits whenever he is needed with the bat.

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini has impressed one and all with his searing pace and ability to hurry the batsmen. His pace too can be an X-factor and can help India give another dimension to its bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah: Arguably the best T20 bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from injury has boosted the Indian bowling attack. His abilities to bowl yorkers at will along with subtle variations make him one of India's main weapons with the ball.