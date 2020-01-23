NZ vs IND | Day is not far when we land at the stadium and play straight away, attests Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli voiced his discontent on clumsy international cricket scheduling pointing out that it is not easy to adapt to conditions in such a short period of time. But Kohli has also shared that on the brighter side players always stay in the groove and hence don’t face trouble switching formats.

India are all set to take on New Zealand tomorrow for a five-match T20 rubber which will be followed by three ODIs and a couple of Test matches. But the diverse and very important tour kicks off not even a week after India’s final home assignment of the season against Australia. The hectic international scheduling concerns India skipper Virat Kohli who voiced his discontent over the same.

"Well, it's definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight. That's how compressed the game has become but I think this kind of travel and coming to a place, which is seven hours ahead of India time, is always difficult to adjust to immediately," Kohli was quoted by TOI.

"So, I am sure these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future, yeah it is what it is, you can do whatever you can to get better and get on the park again, and that's international cricket for you today, it is back to back.”

But Kohli didn’t back away from shining the light on the other side of the coin. Kohli believes that being on the field for a long stretch helps players to switch formats comfortably as they are in the groove round the year.

"The last series we played against Australia was ODIs so we spent more time on the field, but we played a few T20s before that. Having played a lot more cricket than just T20s in the last three games, we will find it easier to come here and play even though with less time (to prepare).

"We are looking forward to that and starting with the series because this is the year of the world cup and every T20 is important," Kohli signed off.