Laxman Sivaramakrishnan applies for BCCI's National Selector role

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan became one of the big names to have applied for the position of becoming India’s chief selector. Following the end of MSK Prasad and co’s tenure as the chief of selectors, the leggie put his name amidst the mix alongside Rajesh Chauhan and Amay Khurasiya. All the three confirmed their application for the post, with the deadline on 24th of January.

MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda, who were heading the South Zone and Central Zone respectively would be stepping down while the others will hold their place. Sarandeep Singh (North Zone), Jatin Paranjpe (West Zone) and Devang Gandhi (East Zone) will carry for another year.

"I have spoken to my family and have decided to apply for the national selector's position. If BCCI gives me an opportunity, I would like to make a difference. I believe if I get four years, I would leave Indian cricket in a better space in terms of bench strength in all three departments especially spin bowling," said Siva, reported ANI.

For the uninitiated, it was a sighting from the former leggie that led to India finding Haryana’s spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal has made an immediate impact with the Indian team, having picked up 137 wickets for the Indian team in 87 appearances. His knowledge with the domestic circuit would be highly beneficial to the Indian team regarding team selections.

"I have not only watched a lot of international cricket but also covered domestic cricket as a broadcaster for 15 years. I feel that I can help in developing a pool of wrist spinners in the country," Siva added.

Alongside the leggie, former Indian off-spinner Chauhan too has added his name on the list, having made 56 appearances for India in the late ’90s.

"I had applied last time also. I am very much interested in the selector's job and hopefully, my name would come up for consideration," Chauhan added.