IPL 2020 | Rob Cassell replaces Steffan Jones as Rajasthan Royals fast bowling coach

Today at 4:51 PM
Rob Cassell has been appointed as Rajasthan Royals' new fast bowling coach, replacing Steffan Jones, who has been appointed the development coach for the off-season. While Andrew McDonald had already been appointed as the head coach of the side, Ish Sodhi will play the role of spin consultant.
Former South Australian pacer, who has played nine first-class and four List-A games for South Australia and Victoria, will leave his role as Ireland's assistant coach and will join Rajasthan Royals as their new fast bowling coach. He will effectively replace Steffan Jones, who has been appointed the new development coach for the off-season.
Although Cassell lacks massive cricket-playing experience he is a coaching veteran now, acting as the assistant coach in September 2017 for Ireland. He had worked for South Australian Cricket Association as a high-performance coach in the six years prior to that for whom he had last played his Sheffield Shield game in 2011.
"I am really excited at the prospect of working with the Rajasthan Royals during this year's Indian Premier League. The Royals have a great fast bowling set-up with a good mix of Indian and foreign pacers, all of whom bring a lot of quality and potential. I have been following the Royals from afar for quite some time, and I think this is a dynamic, exciting and highly competitive fast bowling line up. I am therefore really excited to chip in with my ideas and help maximize this team's abilities," Royals quoted Cassell as saying in a press release.
"It's been a fantastic experience working within Irish cricket over the last three years; it's certainly a time my family and I will look back on very fondly. It's been exciting to play a part in Ireland's journey from Associate to Full Member, and to watch the steady improvement in performance across all formats over that time."
Earlier, the one-time champion had appointed Andrew McDonald as the head coach and Ish Sodhi as the spin consultant while having Lisa Sthalekar on board as Youth Cricket Advisor.
