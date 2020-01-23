IND vs NZ | KL Rahul will be key against New Zealand, admits Virat Kohli

Ahead of the first T20I series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli has revealed that KL Rahul will still continue to be a key player in the setup while opening the batting in the T20Is in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli also added that Rahul’s presence in the team affords India the right balance.

The last time India faced New Zealand away from home, it ended terribly for the Men in Blue, who lost the series 2-1. However, this time around, India are much stronger and seem better prepared for conditions in New Zealand where they will rely upon the pace-unit to do the damage against the home side. However, after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tour, the onus is on KL Rahul to open the batting in T20Is, where he has previously partnered alongside Rohit Sharma. Indian skipper Virat Kohli talked about the importance of KL Rahul as a player to this Indian setup in the pre-match press conference.

“It (Dhawan’s injury) will certainly alter a few plans for India in ODIs. However, in T20Is, Rahul will continue to bat at the top of the order with strength in the middle order. He will be a key player for us in the series, nothing is taken away from everyone else. Rahul will bring about the right balance in the team. He is open to accepting every kind of role, he is a team man and not at a bit nervous about the play be it his batting or wicketkeeping,” Kohli said in the pre match press conference.

Kohli also stressed on the importance of Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian setup. Dhawan's absence will be felt in the ODI format where India usually go with him and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. The skipper provided the assurance that Dhawan would be back into the playing XI in ODIs as he still is an integral part of the 50-over setup for India.

“Continuity for Dhawan will be an issue. However, in T20s, we have a lot of batsmen who could replace him in the lineup. Whenever he is back, he does well and we would love to have him back to have a balance in the team. Meanwhile, we don’t have issues with combinations,” he added.

Despite the revenge talk following India's exit at the ICC World Cup at the hands of the hosts, Kohli admitted that the Kiwis are 'too sweet' a team to use the word revenge. However, he believes that they will bring the best out of his team in the five-match T20Is series that is set to begin on Friday.

“Revenge (for semi-final loss) is not a word you would use against the Kiwis, it is just about being competitive in the series. New Zealand always bring the best out of us on the field and they are highly respectful on the field. It is just about two sides playing quality cricket and it should be a cracking contest,” the skipper signed off.