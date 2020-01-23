IND vs NZ | Have to be back to our best to beat New Zealand in their den, believes Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, ahead of the series opener, has admitted that to be able to beat New Zealand in their home conditions, India need to go back to their best form. The Indian captain has also suggested that the hosts are a more relaxed team than India because of the societal relevance in the nations.

Having defeated Australia in the three-match ODI series at home, the Indian team flew to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour starting on January 24. The team will be playing a whole new series within less than a week of the conclusion of the last. While the lack of enough breathing space can be a bit stressful for the players, Kohli feels it’s only a part and parcel of international cricket.

“Well, it’s getting closer than ever to landing at the stadium ahead of the game, that’s how compressed the gap has become. It is always difficult to travel seven and a half hours ahead of India to play a game but that’s international cricket for you, it’s back to back,” Virat Kohli said at a press conference on Thursday.

“It’s lesser time on the park with T20s, it is easier to be in the park in New Zealand compared to the ODIs’ against Australia.”

Last year the two teams battled it out in limited-overs clashes in New Zealand. While India steamrolled over New Zealand in the ODI series, the hosts managed to get the better of the visitors in the T20I series. Having gained momentum from the win against Australia, India is determined to give their best in New Zealand. While the Kiwis will enjoy home advantage, according to the Indian skipper, it’s the confidence that India derives from its performance in 2019 that counts.

“At home, they have always been strong, we are not taking that for granted. They understand their conditions, angles of the field and how the pitches play, having a slight home advantage. However, last time we played well here, so we take that as confidence and this series would be a fresh start for us. We definitely have to be back to our best to beat them in New Zealand,” Kohli added.

Meanwhile, Kohli hailed New Zealand cricket's attitude towards the sport, which they derive from the fans' spirit in general. This gives them the disposition to be happy with the team's performance irrespective of results.

“New Zealand is much more relaxed, in New Zealand the game is looked at as another work for the guys who play the game unlike larger than life in India. They play really hard and want to win the game, they are not dejected or depressed at the end of the day irrespective of the result.”