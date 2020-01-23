IND vs NZ | For me, it’s always been about what’s best for the team, claims Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, whose captaincy has been under the radar recently, is firm about wanting what’s best for New Zealand. After the team faced a shameful defeat in Australia, Williamson has been criticized with concerns of his leadership but many have supported him, including Virat Kohli.

Ever since the extremely dramatic 2019 World Cup final concluded, Williamson’s team has been looked at one of the best in the world for the quality of cricket they play. Quite surely, the Black Caps would be seen as one of the top teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the 3-0 Test series loss in Australia recently clouded the team’s otherwise good year.

But New Zealand have a chance to redeem themselves with the Indian team visiting them for a full-fledged tour including all three formats. The tour starts with five T20Is and it will also be Williamson’s chance toward redemption. Hence, ahead of the India series, the Black Caps brushed aside concerns about his leadership with his positive response to captaincy.

"I do feel fortunate to be leading such a great group of guys that share a similar passion, which is to keep moving this team forward. It is enjoyable and you do learn so much about yourself and with your team,” Williamson was quoted as saying by the NZ Herald.

“Without a doubt there are a number of challenges which come throughout, and you're forever dealing with those challenges. It's part and parcel of the job but for me, the focus is very much to continue to try and grow and help move the team in the right direction."

After New Zealand were humbled in Australia, former captain Brendon McCullum had suggested that Williamson might have lost his love for captaincy. However, the captain across all formats has revealed that his love for leadership is unwavering and that he will do whatever suits best for the team.

"For me, it's always been about what's best for the team. So if those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there's a thought that it would be best for the team, then my stance is whatever is right and fits the group. I'm always open to whatever is going to help move the team in those directions," Williamson added.

The New Zealand skipper also received a notable voice of support in the process, including Virat Kohli’s. The Indian captain has backed Williamson, who Kohli believes, has done a wonderful job so far. Kohli feels that the questions over Williamson's leadership abilities were blown out of proportion, and that Williamson has earned the right to decide his future.

"I don't think leadership can always be determined by the results. It's also about how you get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well,” Kohli stated in the pre-match press conference.