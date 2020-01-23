IND vs NZ | Don't think leadership can always be determined by results, believes Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has thrown his weight behind Kane Williamson and stated that captaincy should not be judged on the basis of the number of wins, rather the ability to sting the team together for a greater goal. The Indian skipper has also added that Williamson has earned the respect of his teammates.

Although Kane Williamson led his country to the ICC World Cup final and almost put his hands on the trophy, he had to cop a massive share of criticism for the team's underperformance in the Australia tour - a series they went on to lose 3-0. Williamson's personal form was not great too as he could manage a total of 57 runs across four innings despite having a great Aussie tour of 2015 firm on his back. As the Kiwi land is going to host Virat Kohli's India, which starts on January 24 in Auckland, the Indian skipper shared his confidence on his Kiwi counterpart.

"These kinds of things do come up every now and then, whenever you have a setback. I think it's a part of having that responsibility of captaining in all three formats. One thing that I have done is I just focus on what I can do for the team and the vision that needs to be there to take the team forward," said Kohli on the eve of the T20 series-opener, reported Times of India.

"I don't think leadership can always be determined by the results. It's also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well.

The duo have always shared a great sense of admiration for each other, which was evident from the umpteen number of encounters they have had over the years both internationally and in the Indian Premier League. Last year, when Kohli had to return from the tour after playing three ODIs, he ensured to meet Williamson personally after the presentation and the duo was seen talking for a long time on the field, sharing a joke or two. Ahead of another tour to the Australian nation, Kohli said Willamson should not be forced into a decision and he should have the freedom to make a choice.

"He has the respect of his team-mates and he has the trust of his team-mates, is what I can see, and he's also a very, very smart cricketer. If a team outplays you, you have to accept it as a collective failure, and not a lack of leadership or captaincy, is what I think.

"People get onto that side of things too early and sometimes I think it is better to let the individual decide himself. If you have given him the responsibility, I am sure he will decide whether he is good enough for the job any more or not as well," the Indian skipper said.

The first game of the five-match T20I series will be played in Auckland on Friday.