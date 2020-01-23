IND vs NZ | Backing India to win more away tours given depth in all departments, says VVS Laxman

Former cricketer VVS Laxman has put his weight behind the Indian team to win a lot more overseas, especially in the Test format, given their depth in all departments of the game. Laxman also expressed confidence that the Men in Blue, led by Virat Kohli, will eventually win ICC tournaments as well.

Ever since the emergence of its four-pronged pace attack — consisting of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav — Team India has been on a roll in red-ball cricket. But while Laxman agrees that the bowling attack is the backbone of the current Test team, he believes the experience and class of the batting department is helping them immensely overseas.

"There's a lot of depth, not only in the bowling unit. There is now a lot of experience, class in their batting lineup. They will be a real threat and they will be winning a lot of overseas tours. Starting with New Zealand, I'm backing India to win," Laxman said on the upcoming episode of India Today Inspiration.

But while the world sings praises of Kohli and Co, the stark reality is that India are yet to lift an ICC trophy since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph under MS Dhoni. With the T20 World Cup now around the corner, Laxman is confident that India will be able to go further than their recent results at ICC events — successive semi-final losses in World Cups and a crushing loss to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

"There is a culture which has been created within this Indian team. The culture to think like a champion. Results and trophies will come their way there is no doubt about it," Laxman added.