ICC Women's WT20 | We have to handle pressure and enjoy our game, says Harmanpreet Kaur

When the Indian women’s team last featured in a T20 World Cup two years ago, it made it all the way to the semi-final stage before crashing out. The year before that, in 2017, the women went all the way to the final at the ODI World Cup in England, only to return with a heartbreaking loss. And so as another showdown beckons and India leaves for Australia on Thursday evening, Harmanpreet wants her girls to enjoy their game.