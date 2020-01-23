ICC U19 World Cup | Afghanistan, New Zealand secure impressive wins

Afghanistan spinners spun a web around UAE as Shafiqullah Ghafari was too hot to handle for the UAE batman, helping Afghanistan winning by 160 runs and securing a place in the Super League. Elsewhere, New Zealand were able to clinch a last-over nail-biting thriller against Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan vs UAE
Brief Scores: Afghanistan U-19 265-6 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 87, Rahmanullah 81; Karthik Palaniapan 2-49) beat United Arab Emirates U-19 105 all-out in 32.4 overs (Aryan Lakra 28; Shafiqullah Ghafari 5-23, Noor Ahmed 3-30) by 160 runs
Afghanistan batted first and lost skipper Farhan Zakhil early. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah then got together and stitched an important partnership of 112 that stabilized the Aghanistan innings. Ibrahim scored 87 while Rahmanullah made 81 as the platform was set for a late flourish. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq (35) and Abdul Rahman (14*) played important cameos as Afghanistan posted a competitive score of 266 on the board.
Chasing 267 to win, UAE got off to a promising start as openers Aryan Lakra and Vritya Aravind added 61 runs for the opening wicket. However, everything went downhill for UAE after that as the Afghanistan spinners were too hot to handle for them. Shafiqullah Ghafari ran through the UAE batting order and picked up figures of 5/23 and was ably assisted by Noor Ahmed who picked up three wickets. UAE suffered an almighty collapse as they were bowled out for just 105, handing Afghanistan a big win by 166 runs and entry into Super League.
South Africa vs Canada
Brief Scores: South Africa U-19 349-8 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 121, Tyrese Karelse 60*; Akhil Kumar 4-56) beat Canada U-19 199 all-out in 41.1 overs (Benjamin Calitz 62*; Tiaan van Vuuren 2-24) by 150 runs
Hosts South Africa batted first and made a great start with opener Jonathan Bird scoring a half-century. Skipper Bryce Parsons lead from the front and scored a brilliant century (121) and was ably supported by Tyrese Kareise (60) as South Africa posted a mammoth score of 349 in their 50 overs.
In reply, Canada got off to a poor start and never looked really in the chase, Achille Chloete, Tiaan van Vuuren, Merrick Brett, and Jack lees all picked up two wickets each. Canada were bundled out for 199, handing South Africa a comprehensive victory by 150 runs.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka U-19 242-9 in 50 overs (Ahan Wickramasinghe 64, Sonal Dinusha 46; Adithya Ashok 3-38) lost to New Zealand U-19 243-7 in 49.5 overs (Rhys Mariu 86, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall 80; Sudeera Thilakaratne 2-52) by 3 wickets.
Sri Lanka's batting line-up were saved the blushes, thanks to a counter-attacking knock by Wickramasinghe at No. 8 after New Zealand elected to bowl first and after a steady hand from the Sri Lankan top-order, they looked all set for a sub-300 total at the very least. But then they collapsed and lost four wickets for 35 runs, leaving them reeling at 141-6. It was then Ahan Wickramasinghe who joined Sonal Dinusha at the crease and stitched together a stand of 78 runs in 66 balls, getting Sri Lanka to a respectable 242-9. Adithya Ashok was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, scalping three wickets, whereas Taskoff and Clarke picked up two apiece.
In reply, after losing early wickets, Rhys Mariu found an able partner in Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, putting on a 111-run stand. Mariu's wicket triggered a mini-collapse, and despite a calming hand by the captain Jesse Tashkoff, New Zealand found themselves in need off 6 runs off 2 balls. Kristian Clarke, however, struck Dilshan Madushanka for a towering six to help New Zealand clinch a thriller.
