ICC U19 World Cup | Afghanistan, New Zealand secure impressive wins

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka U-19 242-9 in 50 overs (Ahan Wickramasinghe 64, Sonal Dinusha 46; Adithya Ashok 3-38) lost to New Zealand U-19 243-7 in 49.5 overs (Rhys Mariu 86, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall 80; Sudeera Thilakaratne 2-52) by 3 wickets.

Sri Lanka's batting line-up were saved the blushes, thanks to a counter-attacking knock by Wickramasinghe at No. 8 after New Zealand elected to bowl first and after a steady hand from the Sri Lankan top-order, they looked all set for a sub-300 total at the very least. But then they collapsed and lost four wickets for 35 runs, leaving them reeling at 141-6. It was then Ahan Wickramasinghe who joined Sonal Dinusha at the crease and stitched together a stand of 78 runs in 66 balls, getting Sri Lanka to a respectable 242-9. Adithya Ashok was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, scalping three wickets, whereas Taskoff and Clarke picked up two apiece.