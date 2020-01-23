Hagley Oval to host 2021 Women’s World Cup final

Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been named to host the final of the Women's World Cup 2021 which will be the second time that the finale of the gala event is being hosted by the venue. The Hagley Oval is already gearing up for the big occasion which will see the 31-match event end in a grand way.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named the Hagley Oval to host the final of the Women’s World Cup 2021. Christchurch will be the final destination of the eight-team event which is scheduled to span over six cities with Hamilton and Tauranga hosting the semifinals. It is the second time Christchurch will be boasting of the honour of the final of the gala event after hosting the first-ever Women’s World Cup final in 1982.

"Auckland will host a bumper opening weekend at Eden Park, before the focus shifts to matches in Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch," the ICC said in a statement.

In preparation for the finale of the gala event, which will be spanned from February 6 to March 7, the Hagley Oval is looking forward to setting up light towers. The final match will be the first underlights World Cup affair at the venue which hosted three matches during the 2015 men’s World Cup.

The 50-over Women's World Cup of 2021 will be an eight-team event and feature 31 matches played across the six aforementioned cities. Hosts New Zealand and the four top teams from the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20 will gain direct qualification.

The final three spots will be determined through the Qualifiers - in which the bottom sides of the Championship will be joined by Bangladesh and Ireland - who have ODI status - and the winner of each regional qualifier in 2019 - Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.