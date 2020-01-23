Chose providing relief to people and wildfire in Australia, reveals Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar believed that he had made the right decision of coaching Ricky Ponting XI as it was for a noble cause. While Tendulkar will coach Ricky Ponting's XI, West Indies legend Courtney Walsh will be coaching Shane Warne XI and the money raised will go for the bushfire victims relief.

The bushfires in Australia have caused a lot of air pollution as well as the loss of millions of lives of animals living in forests and sanctuaries. The game between Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI will be played and the money raised will be sent for the relief of the destruction caused by the bushfire. Sachin Tendulkar will be donning the coach's hat as he will coach Ricky Ponting XI while Courtney Walsh will coach Shane Warne XI.

Ricky Ponting had earlier taken to Twitter to express his excitement over the fact that his team will be coach by the Little Master.

"How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too!" Ponting tweeted.

Sachin replied to the tweet by saying that it was a pleasure to be a part of a noble cause and even he was excited about the new role that he was going to undertake.

"Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend. Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will go a long way in providing relief to the people and wildlife in Australia," Tendulkar tweeted.