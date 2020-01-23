Calm and composed mind will help succeed in India too, believes Steve Smith

Australia’s Steve Smith believes that a calm and composed mind, who trusts in his own game, can succeed on Indian conditions as well because the wickets are good. Smith also talked about the importance of the mental side of his game, particularly when coming back from the ball-tampering ban.

When the Aussies travelled to India to take on the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series, skipper Aaron Finch had stated that the subcontinent conditions can make one doubt their game. Smith, respectfully, disagrees — proving his point with scores of 98 and 131 to finish the series as the most prolific batsman from both sides.

“I don’t completely agree with that (Finch’s view). You need to just remain calm and composed and trust what you are doing. Particularly in one-day cricket, the wickets are pretty good and not too dissimilar to what you get around the world. It’s just about having faith in what you’re trying to do and just keep believing in yourself,” Smith said in an interview, reported Hindustan Times.

Returning to the 22 yards after a year-long ban for the ball-tampering scandal, 2019 was all about rediscovering that old belief. And in the face of adversity, particularly in the hostile atmosphere at the World Cup in England and the Ashes that followed, the 30-year-old displayed immense calm and mental fortitude.

“The mental side of my game is the key really. I just wanted to get back on the field. The Ashes was a big series, and luckily in my comeback, I was able to play really well in England which gave me confidence,” Smith said.

“It was a terrific year. I loved every minute of it. We had a lot of success, particularly in Test cricket. Retaining the Ashes and winning every Test at home was exceptional. The One-day team made some good strides to make it to the semis of the World Cup, so yeah, it’s been an enjoyable year … hopefully, we have another successful year,” Smith added.