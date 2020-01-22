Working on increasing my bat speed ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals Jemimah Rodrigues

India opener Jemimah Rodrigues has revealed that she has been working on improving her back foot play and generating higher bat speed ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup Down Under. Jemimah added that she expects great support for the Indian team when they show up in Australia.

Since making her international debut in 2018, Jemimah has put up good performances on a consistent basis, establishing herself as a mainstay in the Indian team. However, one area the 19-year-old is striving to improve, especially when it comes to the shortest format, is her power hitting.

"I'm working more on my back foot, developing my back foot more and trying to increase my bat speed. Because looking at my size, you can make out I don't have that much strength to hit the sixes ... but I've been working on that for quite some time," Jemimah told PTI.

When India take on defending champions Australia in the opening game of the World Cup in Sydney on February 21, the youngster believes that maintaining a strong mentality will be key.

"I think when it comes to Australia, you got to be the best or you can't play. That's the kind of team they are. My favourite team to play against is also Australia. It's more of a mind game than just skills (when you play them on the field)," she said.

"Aussies are naturally dominating and if you hold back a bit, they will sit on your head and not let you come up. So if you want to face them or do well against them, you got to bring your best game. You got to raise your standards," she noted.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Women in Blue will also feature in a tri-nation series alongside hosts Australia and England, starting from January 31. The top-order batswoman, who will be playing her first World Cup, expressed her hopes of having a good turnout, in terms of support, in Australia for the Indian team.

"As a young kid I have always dreamed about playing the World Cup and not just playing, but doing well. And that too in packed stadiums. And this hasn't happened to me so far, I wasn't there in the 2017 World Cup. I can't put it in words, how important it will be for me to be a part of the Indian team that plays in a World Cup final. It's quite exciting. I'm really looking forward to it," she said.

"Wherever we go we get Indian followers and supporters so we never feel away from home. We will be expecting a lot of crowd and that will be a boost for us. We get pumped up when we see them cheering for us. It's a different energy that comes out. There is a different kind of positivity to it,” Jemimah added.