VIDEO | Kulwant Khejroliya leaves Wasim Jaffer’s bat with handle and willow separated

The clash between Delhi and Vidarbha was always going to be talked about as which team was the better batting unit and at a consistent level. Both sides ticked the box prior to the encounter but it was always going to be in the favour of the defending champions Vidarbha. Not only does Vidarbha have an in-form opener in the form of Faiz Fazal, who is leading the side from the front, but are bolstered with the presence of a 41-year-old Wasim Jaffer, who still has the engine running for Vidarbha.