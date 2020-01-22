VIDEO | Kulwant Khejroliya leaves Wasim Jaffer’s bat with handle and willow separated

Today at 12:57 PM
Delhi’s left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya, in the encounter against Vidarbha, broke Wasim Jaffer’s bat in two halves, with the handle of the bat and the rest of the willow separated. Prior to the incident, ironically, Jaffer was constantly changing his bat throughout the course of his innings.
The clash between Delhi and Vidarbha was always going to be talked about as which team was the better batting unit and at a consistent level. Both sides ticked the box prior to the encounter but it was always going to be in the favour of the defending champions Vidarbha. Not only does Vidarbha have an in-form opener in the form of Faiz Fazal, who is leading the side from the front, but are bolstered with the presence of a 41-year-old Wasim Jaffer, who still has the engine running for Vidarbha.
Coming in at No.3, the right-handed Jaffer played well for his 40 runs, including playing out 71 deliveries. The knock had four boundaries, amongst the other runs which he amassed running between the wickets. During the course of the innings, though, left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya broke the right-handed batsman’s SG bat into two halves in the 38th over of the innings. The incident happened when Jaffer was batting on 33, with the handle of the bat and the rest of the willow falling apart on the ground.
