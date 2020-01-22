SA vs ENG | Faf du Plessis has not retired, still in national team plans, reveals Linda Zondi

CSA’s convenor of selectors Linda Zondi revealed that Faf du Plessis has not retired, after being excluded from the ODI squad for the upcoming series against England with Quinton de Kock replacing him as the skipper. He also admitted that Faf was still in the national team plans for the future.

"He hasn't retired. He is still in our plans, but it is important in terms of succession plans that we look at other options," Sport24 quoted Zondi as saying.

In his absence, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock would skipper the side against the visiting England side. Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne would be making their debut for the home side in the series.

"It is the same for KG (Rabada). It is about managing workloads and this is an important year for us in T20 cricket with the World Cup coming up towards the end of the year (in Australia in September). It's just about giving opportunities to other guys," Zondi added.

He, further added that du Plessis has not yet informed them about his decision to retire from the 50-over format of the game. The two sides would lock horns in three ODIs followed by three T20Is following the 4-match Test series which England currently are leading 2-1.