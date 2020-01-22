Reports | MRI scan reveals Ishant Sharma has suffered Grade 3 muscle Tear; out for six weeks

Just ahead of India’s tour to New Zealand, Ishant Sharma suffered a freak tear while appealing against Vidarbha on Monday with reports confirming that the pacer has suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right-ankle. This will rule him out of action for six weeks, including the tour to New Zealand.

India are dealt with an early blow ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, with pacer Ishant Sharma all but ruled out of the Test series. The news comes after Ishant suffered a Grade 3 muscle tear on his right-ankle while appealing in the Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha. With the Test series scheduled in a month, chances of the pacer recovering are slim as reports confirm that he will be ruled out of action for six weeks.

“A tear is as bad as a fracture and it would take more than a month to fully heal. Then the rehab would take another few weeks. So it would take considerable time before he reaches full fitness,” a senior support staff said, reported Indian Express.

To further assess his tear, the 31-year-old pacer would fly to the NCA Academy in Bangalore for additional scans and tests. The reports further said that the onus is now on the BCCI officials to analyse the extent of his injury.

“The local doctor feels that he will be out for six weeks, but now it’s the BCCI doctors to analyse the extent of his injury and prescribe the course of action,” the report added.

The cause of his injury was explained by the Delhi officials, who claim that the bowler went down in the heat of the moment trying to win a decision in his favour against Vidarbha.

“He lost his balance and when trying to not fall down, he twisted his ankle. It’s really unfortunate. In the heat of the moment, you appeal really hard. And that time we were desperate for the wickets,” the support staff elaborated.

Crucial to India’s plans against New Zealand, Ishant’s injury comes in at a bad time for Indian cricket, with Jasprit Bumrah just returning from a back injury. If Ishant is ruled out of the Test series, the selectors would look to replace the veteran with Navdeep Saini, a bowler who has impressed them in the recent time.