Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Maharashtra leapfrog Assam; Jharkhand beats Uttarakhand comfortably

Maharashtra beat Assam by 218 runs to take all six points and leapfrog them in the Group C after the sixth round clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In the other match, Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand by six wickets, courtesy an unbeaten 93 from opener Kumar Deobrat.
Ashay Palkar six-fer completes Maharashtra comeback
They were bowled out for just 175 in the first innings on away turf. Then they conceded a lead of 69 runs as well. Then opener Jay Pande — who took home the Man-of-the-Match award — hit a brilliant 130 to lead the way and with the help of two lower-order fifties, the visitors posted 365 for nine in the second bout — setting Assam a target of 297 for victory. Resuming on the final day with all ten wickets intact, Assam were blown away inside the first session. From 12 for no loss, they slipped to 47 for four at the end of the first hour, before being bowled out six overs later for 78. Palkar picked up six for 42, while Mukesh Choudhary finished with three for 30.
Jharkhand seals third win of the season
When play started on day four at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, the only question remaining was how long it would take for the home side to knock off the remaining 127 off the target of 203 runs. No.3 Utkarsh Singh fell early and gave Uttarakhand a glimmer of hope, but Kumar Suraj’s breezy 49 in a 98-run partnership with Kumar Deobrat took Jharkhand to the brink. Suraj’s wicket was followed by one more — wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar for five — before Deobrat seized the initiative and saw his team through before lunch. The opener, who hit 13 fours and two sixes, was left stranded seven short of a century. For his match figures of nine for 113, medium-pacer Ashish Kumar was adjudged the Man of the Match.
