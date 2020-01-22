Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Maharashtra leapfrog Assam; Jharkhand beats Uttarakhand comfortably

They were bowled out for just 175 in the first innings on away turf. Then they conceded a lead of 69 runs as well. Then opener Jay Pande — who took home the Man-of-the-Match award — hit a brilliant 130 to lead the way and with the help of two lower-order fifties, the visitors posted 365 for nine in the second bout — setting Assam a target of 297 for victory. Resuming on the final day with all ten wickets intact, Assam were blown away inside the first session. From 12 for no loss, they slipped to 47 for four at the end of the first hour, before being bowled out six overs later for 78. Palkar picked up six for 42, while Mukesh Choudhary finished with three for 30.