Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Sarfaraz Khan hits triple century, MP survive late scare

22-year-old Sarfaraz Khan became the seventh Mumbaikar to hit a triple century for the state, when he scored an unbeaten 301 against Uttar Pradesh to help Mumbai clinch a crucial three points. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh survived a late scare to hold onto a draw against Saurashtra.

Stunning middle-order gives Mumbai three points

A quite brilliant performance from the Mumbai middle-order batsmen helped them take a first-innings lead and consequently take home three crucial points on day four at the Wankhede. Resuming play at 353 for five — still 272 behind UP’s first-innings total — skipper Aditya Tare took the initiative alongside Sarfaraz, as the duo put on 179 for the sixth wicket. Tare fell three short of a second century in two matches, but Sarfaraz carried on along with Shams Mulani — who made 65 off 82 balls — and added another 150 runs to the total. Once Sarfaraz, who’d struck 30 fours and eight sixes in his marathon effort, went past his triple ton, both teams decided to settle for a draw.

DA Jadeja, Prerak Mankad nearly clinch win for Saurashtra

At 166 for two, well into the final session of play on day four, the only question was when the captains would decide to shake hands. But a run out followed by six wickets in the space of 57 runs nearly clinched an improbable third win of the season for Saurashtra. Left-arm spinner DA Jadeja took four, while medium pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Prerak Mankad finished with two each for the visitors. Earlier in the day, Harvik Desai converted his overnight half-century into a century as Saurashtra posted 256 for nine (declared), giving themselves 69 overs to bowl the hosts out. For MP, Rajat Patidar and Ajay Rohera — whose run out triggered the collapse — struck half-centuries, but it was tail-ender Avesh Khan eating up 60 balls at the end that saved the day.

Himachal, Baroda share spoils on washed-out day

With rain washing out the last two days of proceedings, the clash between Himachal Pradesh and Baroda at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala ended in a draw. Baroda were 150 for two at stumps on day two, in reply to Himachal’s 496. As the first innings of both teams weren't completed, both teams were given a point each, which meant Himachal still remain three points behind Baroda, who are on 14. Akash Vashist was awarded the Man-of-the-Match award for his 86 in HP’s first innings.