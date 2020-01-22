Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Arzan Nagwaswalla bowls Gujarat to victory; Delhi chase down 347

A collapse of catastrophic proportions — losing their last six wickets in the space of seven overs and one ball while adding just 22 runs to the total — meant that Punjab succumbed to only their second loss of the season. Resuming the day at 87 for four, the visitors lost both overnight batsmen within the first seven balls — one to Chintan Gaja and the other to Nagwaswalla. The new-ball duo themselves removed the next four to clinch the win for the hosts. Nagwaswalla finished with five for 50 — and match figures of 10 for 114 — to earn the Man-of-the-Match trophy, while Gaja picked up four for 35 in the fourth innings.