Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Arzan Nagwaswalla bowls Gujarat to victory; Delhi chase down 347

Today at 7:38 PM
Arzan Nagwaswalla’s ten-wicket match haul led Gujarat to a 110-run victory over Punjab in the sixth round clash at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad. Meanwhile, Delhi chased down 347 in the fourth innings, courtesy a Nitish Rana-century, to beat Vidarbha by six wickets.
Punjab blown away on final day
A collapse of catastrophic proportions — losing their last six wickets in the space of seven overs and one ball while adding just 22 runs to the total — meant that Punjab succumbed to only their second loss of the season. Resuming the day at 87 for four, the visitors lost both overnight batsmen within the first seven balls — one to Chintan Gaja and the other to Nagwaswalla. The new-ball duo themselves removed the next four to clinch the win for the hosts. Nagwaswalla finished with five for 50 — and match figures of 10 for 114 — to earn the Man-of-the-Match trophy, while Gaja picked up four for 35 in the fourth innings.
Rana hits 68-ball 105, leads Delhi to famous win
A quickfire century — the sixth of his first-class career — including eight fours and seven sixes from Rana powered Delhi through a famous win against the defending champions Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi were 10 for no loss — still 337 runs away from the win — at the start of play, but the 163-run partnership between openers Kunal Chandela and Hiten Dalal set them on their way. Chandela hit nine fours in his 75, while Dalah struck 14 fours in his 82 before both fell in quick succession. Skipper Dhruv Shorey joined Rana at the crease and the duo bludgeoned 118 runs inside 15 overs to set up an exciting finish. Shorey fell after a well-made 44 before Rana took matters into his own hands and finished the job
