Ottis Gibson appointed Bangladesh bowling coach on two-year deal, confirms BCB
Today at 6:25 PM
An official release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday confirmed former South African head coach, Ottis Gibson, as Bangladesh's next bowling coach on a two-year agreement. Gibson, who will be replacing Charl Langeveldt, will begin his work with the three T20Is against Pakistan.
Since releasing Langeveldt to join the South African cricket team’s coaching staff at the request of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Bangladesh's pace bowling coach's post has been vacant. And eventually, they’ve decided to go with Gibson — who was Cumilla Warriors’ head coach in the most recent edition of the Bangladesh Premier League — who has had stints with South Africa and West Indies.
"He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh Team's coaching group," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said of the appointment, reported Cricbuzz.
Gibson’s first assignment will see him join the team in their three-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled from January 24-27 in Lahore. The Bangladesh squad is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday (22nd January) by a chartered airplane to complete the first leg of the three-legged tour.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.