Ottis Gibson appointed Bangladesh bowling coach on two-year deal, confirms BCB

Since releasing Langeveldt to join the South African cricket team’s coaching staff at the request of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Bangladesh's pace bowling coach's post has been vacant. And eventually, they’ve decided to go with Gibson — who was Cumilla Warriors’ head coach in the most recent edition of the Bangladesh Premier League — who has had stints with South Africa and West Indies.

"He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh Team's coaching group," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said of the appointment, reported Cricbuzz.