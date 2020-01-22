NZ vs IND | At home, New Zealand will be handful for India, claims Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor believes that New Zealand will be a tough side to beat for India as they are play in their home conditions. New Zealand were absoltely outplayed in all three departments during the 3-0 whitewash against Australia but Taylor believes that the home support will lift them up again.

New Zealand are fresh from the 3-0 drubbing that they received at the hands of Australia but Ross Taylor believed that in their home conditions New Zealand are a force to reckon with.

"We were completely outplayed in all facets of the game throughout the whole series (against Australia) but now we're back on home soil and India will be a totally different opposition," Taylor was quoted as saying by the local media.

"They're the No. 1 team in the world, but we're obviously in conditions that we know, so let's get through the white-ball phase first before we get on to talking about that (Tests)," he added.

India will be playing 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in New Zealand and the tour will begin with the T20I series from January 24. Taylor felt that the big boundaries in Australia will play a crucial factor in the T20 World Cup. He also felt that New Zealand will have to alter their game based on the ground size as that is not the case in their home conditions.

"It's the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world,"Taylor asserted.