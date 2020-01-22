Marnus Labuschagne capable of succeeding in T20s, believes Steve Smith

Steve Smith believes that newcomer Marnus Labuschagne is capable enough to play in all formats of the game, after he made the transition from Tests to ODIs smoothly in the series against India. Smith reckons Labuschagne’s quick nature between the wickets is a vital attribute in T20s.

Yes, the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch and the pace bowling trio — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood — have consistently done well. But the Aussie season since the 2019 World Cup onwards will forever be known for Smith’s Ashes and Labuschagne’s summer — and the budding bromance between the two.

Last week, however, Labuschagne made the step up to take his place in a young Aussie ODI middle-order and proved his potential with scores of 46 and 54, albeit in a 2-1 series-defeat to India. And so, his senior-cum-idol, Smith, has no doubts that the youngster can ease into the T20 setup as well.

"I certainly don't see why not. We saw how he grew in Test cricket over the summer, the way he played and in his first few one-day games he looked right at home. Now it is (about) taking that to the next level in T20," Smith was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"He is so quick between the wickets so there are lots of twos to be had. You need those sorts of players on your team in T20 cricket. He certainly has a bright future,” Smith added.

For now, however, both Smith and Labuschagne will play in the latter phase of the Big Bash League (BBL) — Smith for Sydney Sixers and Labuschagne for Brisbane Heat. The two will square off against each on Thursday at the mighty Gabba.