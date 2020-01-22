IND vs NZ | Trent Boult versus Rohit Sharma in New Zealand ODIs will be fascinating, admits Mike Hesson

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson said that he was looking forward to see how Rohit Sharma adjusted to New Zealand's swinging conditions. Rohit has had a fantastic 2019 and is fresh from a hundred against Australia but Hesson believed that it won't ne easy to bat in swinging conditions.

New Zealand's former head coach Mike Hesson felt that New Zealand are a very tough side to beat at home. Rohit Sharma had a fantastic 2019 and scored three centuries against South Africa as a Test opener, one of which was a double hundred. But as those were in home conditions which favoured the batsmen, Hesson felt that it would be different in New Zealand conditions.

"If it swings yes it will be hard, and even harder it will be if he has to bat first when the pitches seam for at least a session. Rohit just has to play close to the body in the first session and not go hard at the ball. If he does that, he will enjoy the batting conditions in New Zealand," Hesson told TOI.

"Trent Boult versus Rohit Sharma in ODIs will be a fascinating match up with a little bit of swing on offer," he added.

Hesson was also of the opinion that India possessed the fast bowling attack to trouble New Zealand in their own conditions.

"New Zealand are very hard to beat at home as you can see by their recent record. I, however, see India having a far more suitable seam bowling attack than they had back in 2014 (the last time the two played Tests in NZ) which means this will be a very even and competitive series," Hesson asserted.

Virat Kohli versus Kane Williamson will be one big battle and Hesson felt that Kohli would be hungry for runs and it was all about getting through that initial period when the ball was swinging.

"This match up will be talked about as you are comparing two of the top players in the world currently. For me, the match-up I am more interested to see is how Virat Kohli deals with New Zealand seamers in his first 10-20 balls. If he can get starts in NZ, then his hunger for runs will make him difficult to dislodge," he stated.