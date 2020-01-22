‘Incredible’ Virat Kohli will go on to break many more records, attests Steve Smith

Steve Smith has hailed Virat Kohli as an incredible player across formats and says that he expects the Indian skipper to break many more records in the game in the years ahead. Smith also expressed his appreciation for Kohli’s gesture to the fans to support him during the World Cup last year.

Though the modern generation of batsmen is led by a so-called Fab 4 — including Kane Williamson and Joe Root, besides Smith and Kohli — it seems like it will be the Indian and the Aussie that will pull away and share all the records between them when they hang their boots. Smith, though, in his humility, has nothing but praise for Kohli the batsman and the leader.

"Yeah, he is terrific. His batting numbers just speak for themselves. I think he's an incredible player in all three formats and I think we will see him break many records. He's already broken plenty of them and I see him breaking many more over the years. He has got the hunger for runs and doesn't stop getting them. Hopefully, he can stop getting them against Australia, that'll be nice,” Smith told IANS.

"As a captain, he's already made India the number one side in the world in Test cricket. From what I have seen, he sets really good standards for them. He is a lot about fitness and is health-conscious and things like that. He's got the Indian side into a really good place and leads them exceptionally well," he added.

When asked about Kohli's gesture asking fans to show him support during the 2019 World Cup — for which he won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award — Smith expressed his appreciation.

"In the World Cup, it was really nice of Virat to do what he did. He did not have to do that and yeah it was a lovely gesture and really appreciated that," Smith added.