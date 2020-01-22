Aim as team is to take toss completely out of equation, reveals Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has revealed that India's primary aim is to play well and excel in all conditions, completely taking toss out of the equation. Shastri also added that the team will not be bothered by the kind of wickets that the visitors will dish out, stating that they will only be looking at facts.

Team India, led by skipper Virat Kohli, scripted an impressive comeback in the recently-concluded ODI series versus Australia, coming back from behind to win the series 2-1 after being humiliated in the first ODI in Mumbai. Whilst the victory, in itself, was impressive, what made it more laudable was the fact that the Men in Blue lost the toss in all three matches. In fact, in their last 6 ODI matches, team India lost the toss in 5 of them and yet went on to win 4 of those games.

In the aftermath of the series win, ahead of their tour of New Zealand, coach Ravi Shastri asserted that going forward, the team’s primary focus will be to play well and excel irrespective of the conditions, taking toss completely out of the equation. Furthermore, Shastri reaffirmed the coveted World Cup Trophy remains the team’s ‘obsession’.

"That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“That's (World Cup) what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfill that ambition," he added.

After the obliteration at Wankhede in the first ODI, where Australia thwarted India by 10 wickets, it was always going to be tricky for the team to bounce back in the series on flat wickets favouring batsmen, but the Men in Blue showed incredible courage and mental strength to down the Aaron Finch-led visiting side.

Shastri believes that the attitude shown by this side in the series truly defines who they are - a team unafraid to play an aggressive brand of cricket when their backs are against the wall.

"The Australia series was proof of the mental strength and the ability to play under pressure. After the hammering at the Wankhede, to come back and play like the way we did, merits a lot of credit and praise.

"It showed courage and as Virat used the word brave, it showed we are unafraid to play brave cricket and with intent," said the 57-year-old.

With New Zealand expected to more or less dish out daunting, spicy green wickets for the entirety of the tour, Shastri attested that team India will be least bothered by the wickets and will be looking to take things as they come.

"We, as a team, don't think about all that. We address something when we see it. We see facts, we address. We don't go into the history or the past."

The tour, which comprises 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests, will kick off from January 24, with the first T20I set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland.