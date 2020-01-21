West Indies to tour Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is

West Indies are all set to tour Sri Lanka after a big gap of 5 years for three ODIs and a couple of T20Is, which will kick off from February 22. The Caribbean side, who will be looking to avenge their 3-0 loss in the ODI series on their last visit, will be playing 2 warm-up games prior to the ODIs.

After an inspiring performance in India, the revamped West Indies side is all set to tour the subcontinent again in February. The Windies will be playing three ODIs and two T20Is as they visit Sri Lanka later this year after five long years.

According to the schedule released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the visitors will be arriving on February 10 and will be playing two warm-up games. The first warm-up game will be an unofficial encounter, with West Indies taking on a Board President's XI in the second match in Katunayake.

The series opener will be played at the Colombo SSC on February 22 while the second and third ODI of the rubber will be held in Hambantota and Kandy on February 26 and March 1 respectively. The T20Is are scheduled on March 4 and 6 in Kandy.

The Caribbean side, which seems to flourishing under the leadership of veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard, will be looking to avenge a 3-0 loss in the ODI series on their last visit to the island nation in 2015.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur will be eager to make an impact in his first home assignment in his attempt to revamp Sri Lankan cricket.