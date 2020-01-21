VIDEO | Sandeep Lamichhane left bemused as ‘magician’ Moises Henriques makes ball disappear mid-air

Imagine if, as a batsman, everytime the ball went up high in the air, you could just make it magically disappear and confuse the fielder? Well, Sydney Sixers’ Moises Henriques seemed to have that superpower on Monday, as he blanked Lamichchane at fine-leg to thrust the ball over the boundary rope.

Can this Big Bash League season get any more bizarre? We’ve had ming-boggling chases, bewildering collapses, breath-taking catches and hilarious umpiring (yes, I’m talking about that nose-scratch). In each and every game, the BBL is giving us, the fans, a gem of a moment to cherish and this phenomenon seems to be a never-ending one.

And in the top-of-the-table clash between the Sixers and the Stars at the SCG on Tuesday, we witnessed yet another truly extraordinary moment that made us wonder if there’s a supernatural element to his T20 league. Remember THAT scoop of Moises Henriques versus the Thunder? Well, it looks like it might just not be the best thing he’s done all tournament.

In his team’s clash against the Stars on Monday, batting first with the match reduced to a 14-over affair, the onus was on the Sixers skipper to up the ante. And hence, Henriques went hammer and tongs from the very first ball, almost like a man with superpowers who was possessed.

And with the score just 2/57 in 8.5 overs, Henriques decided it was time to well and truly put the foot on the pedal. Rookie speedster Lance Morris - who is really quick, in case you didn’t know - delivered an attempted bouncer towards the Sixers skipper’s body, which, to the bowler’s dismay, only rose up to his waist. And after having read the length of the ball early, Henriques decided that it was time to send it to Mars, and went for a wild, powerful pull over mid-wicket.

However, in an anti-climatic turn of events, all Henriques could do was manage a top-edge, and at that point of time, it looked like the ball was headed straight towards Sandeep Lamichhane at fine-leg. But Henriques had other ideas. As the ball, for an eternity, hung in the air, waiting to get into the hands of the fielder, the New South Welshman cast a magic spell on it, making it disappear.

Such was the power of his spell that neither the fielder Lamichhane nor the commentators, for a good few seconds, had no idea where the ball was. At that point of time, everyone was just clutching at straws, waiting for the ball to land. And when it eventually landed, it didn’t go into the hand of Lamichhane. Instead, it went directly into the crowd, accounting for six runs for the batting team.

All an utterly bemused Lamichhane could do was just laugh in disbelief, indicating to the keeper that he had no idea how the ball somehow disappeared mid-air and evaded him. But we know who was responsible for it, don’t we?

