Sachin Tendulkar roped in as coach for Bushfire Cricket Bash

The Bushfire Cricket Bash, an initiative by Cricket Australia (CA) to raise money for the victims of the unfortunate bushfire in Australia, has roped in the biggest name yet, scooping Sachin Tendulkar as a coach for the tournament that will be held on February 8. Windies legend Courtney Walsh, too, has been signed up as coach and the duo will coach the teams of Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting respectively in the competition.