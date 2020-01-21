Sachin Tendulkar roped in as coach for Bushfire Cricket Bash

Today at 1:00 PM
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with Windies great Courtney Walsh, has been roped in as coach for the Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8. The bushfire relief match, which is set to feature several greats of the game, will take place ahead of the Big Bash League Final on February 8.
The Bushfire Cricket Bash, an initiative by Cricket Australia (CA) to raise money for the victims of the unfortunate bushfire in Australia, has roped in the biggest name yet, scooping Sachin Tendulkar as a coach for the tournament that will be held on February 8. Windies legend Courtney Walsh, too, has been signed up as coach and the duo will coach the teams of Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting respectively in the competition.
"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.
Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne aside, Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke are some of the other big names who have confirmed that they will be partaking in the competition. The venue for the event, however, is yet to be confirmed and is expected to be finalized on January 31.
