Reports | Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20s with shoulder injury

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to miss the five-match T20I series versus New Zealand that will commence on January 24. Dhawan, in the final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru, fell awkwardly on his shoulder whilst fielding and had to be immediately carried off the field for treatment. The 34-year-old opener was then spotted sitting in the dressing room with a sling and did not come out to bat in the second innings, with KL Rahul taking the opener’s spot in his absence.

It is also being speculated that Dhawan did not travel to New Zealand with the rest of the team and stayed back, owing to the injury. Whilst there has been no official confirmation on this matter yet, the BCCI is expected to make the announcement soon. Should Dhawan be ruled out, one of Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal or Sanju Samson, all of who are already in New Zealand playing for the India ‘A’ team, will most likely be called up to the squad as a replacement. The news comes as a body blow for India, who already lost the services of Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder will not recover in time.