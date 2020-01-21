Reports | Assistant trainer Yogesh Parmar to stay back to work with Pandya, Bhuvneshwar and Dhawan

While Pandya is on a quest to complete his rehab after undergoing back surgery as soon as possible, Bhuvneshwar has just undergone surgery for a sports hernia. Dhawan, on the other hand, is nursing a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in the last ODI against Australia on Sunday. Sources in the team management has confirmed that Parmar will be working closely with the trio over the next 10-15 days at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Parmar didn't take the flight to New Zealand as he was asked to stay back at the academy and work with the three India players over the next 10-odd days. Parmar staying at the NCA makes it easier for the players as well because he has closely monitored the progress made by both Pandya and Bhuvneshwar and knows their medical history well. He was accompanying both for their surgeries," the source told IANS.