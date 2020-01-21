Reports | Assistant trainer Yogesh Parmar to stay back to work with Pandya, Bhuvneshwar and Dhawan

Today at 4:26 PM
Team India’s assistant trainer Yogesh Parmar has reportedly stayed back in Bengaluru to work closely alongside the injured trio of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan. The Men in Blue, meanwhile, have already left for the six-week-long tour of New Zealand, starting on January 24.
While Pandya is on a quest to complete his rehab after undergoing back surgery as soon as possible, Bhuvneshwar has just undergone surgery for a sports hernia. Dhawan, on the other hand, is nursing a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in the last ODI against Australia on Sunday. Sources in the team management has confirmed that Parmar will be working closely with the trio over the next 10-15 days at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
"Parmar didn't take the flight to New Zealand as he was asked to stay back at the academy and work with the three India players over the next 10-odd days. Parmar staying at the NCA makes it easier for the players as well because he has closely monitored the progress made by both Pandya and Bhuvneshwar and knows their medical history well. He was accompanying both for their surgeries," the source told IANS.
Bhuvneshwar travelled to London on January 9 and underwent a successful surgery, before returning to India and commencing his rehabilitation at the NCA. While he and Pandya were not in the plan for the five-match T20I series starting on the 24th, Dhawan’s injury could mean another opportunity for Sanju Samson — who is already in New Zealand as part of India 'A' team’s shadow tour.
