Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Sarfaraz Khan hits ton, Saurashtra in cruise mode

An unbeaten century from Sarfaraz Khan helped Mumbai fight back against Uttar Pradesh’s total of 625 for eight (declared) at the Wankhede Stadium. While fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara and Harvik Desai kept Saurashtra in control, rain washed away proceedings between Himachal Pradesh and Baroda.

Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz keep Mumbai in the hunt

From two down with just 20 on the board at stumps on the second day, Mumbai turned things around to add another 333 runs, while only losing three more wickets on day three. Opener Bhupen Lalwani put on a 75-run stand along with Hardik Tamore, before the former fell for 43 as Mumbai reached 91 for three. Tamore completed his half-century — 10 fours — before being cleaned up by UP skipper Ankit Rajpoot. Siddhesh Lad then found Sarfaraz for company and put together a 210-run stand, with Lad hitting 10 fours and a six in his 98. At the other end, Sarfaraz struck 14 fours and six sixes en route 132, Mumbai closed the day at 353 for five.

Batsmen keep Saurashtra firmly in control

With only five wickets in hand, Yash Dubey and Venkatesh Iyer set out to erase as much as they could from Saurashtra’s first innings total of 344. The duo added another 40 runs to their overnight score of 183, before Iyer fell for 75. Dubey followed a while after — having made 74 himself — before skipper Jaydev Unadkat closed out the innings for Saurashtra with a four-fer. Though the visitors had only added eight runs to their 64-run lead, opener Desai first combined with Divyaraj Chauhan and Pujara later on to take Saurashtra to 165 for two at stumps. Desai’s unbeaten 65 included seven fours, while Pujara — unbeaten on 64 — hit six fours and two sixes.

Rain washes out day three in Himachal-Baroda clash

The HPCA stadium in Dharamsala saw no play on the penultimate day of proceedings as the rain gods decided to play spoilsport. Earlier in the match, Himachal Pradesh had posted a formidable first-innings total of 496, courtesy of five half-centuries — from Prashant Chopra, Akash Vashist, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, and wicket-keeper Ankush Bains. Despite an early hiccup, the visitors’, in reply, had reached 150 for two at stumps on day two, thanks to a 40 from Aditya Waghmode and an 85 from Vishnu Solanki, who batted through to stumps — hitting 14 fours — along with veteran Yusuf Pathan, who was on 21 at stumps.