NZ v IND | India series huge for Kiwis given what happened in Australia, reckons Craig McMillan

Former New Zealand cricketer Craig McMillan reckons that the long series against India, starting on January 24, is huge for the hosts considering the drubbing they faced in Australia. McMillian added that some youngsters may be given an opportunity to prove their worth in the 5 T20Is.

In nearly every sense, the Blackcaps and the Men in Blue come into the six-week-long series in completely contrasting moods. New Zealand were on the end of a 0-3 decimation in Tests at the hands of their neighbours Australia, while India just completed a brilliant comeback against the very same side, albeit in a shorter format.

The Kiwis are set to host the "powerhouse" Indian side for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests and all McMillian is looking for is a resounding response.

"It's big. This whole Indian tour is big after what happened in Australia. This Indian side are a powerhouse. Doesn't matter if it's Tests, ODIs, T20s, they are the real deal so it's going to be a really intriguing tour. For New Zealand to get a pass mark for this tour they need to win two of the three series," McMillan was quoted as saying by 'Radio Sport Breakfast', reported PTI.

With the T20 World Cup in sight, teams are squeezing in as many matches as possible into their schedule — the same is true for India and New Zealand. According to McMillian, there is no better platform for the hosts to start winning matches again and regain the home support.

"Five Twenty20s to start and I know it's not everyone's favourite format of the game but we've got a T20 World Cup later in the year in October in Australia so straight away these five matches become important. Because of the performance in Australia we need to start winning again and get that support back," he said.

"They're still trying to find in T20 what our best side is. We've just seen the Super Smash and there's an opportunity for some young guys who performed in that to be given a chance," McMillan added.