IND vs NZ | Prithvi Shaw gets ODI call-up; Shikhar Dhawan ruled out with injury

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third Paytm ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19th January 2020.

An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.