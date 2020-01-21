ICC U19 World Cup | Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi star as India decimate Japan

Japan U19 side’s first World Cup game turned into a disaster as they were dismissed for just 41 as the defending champions marched on to the top of group A table with a 10-wicket win. Ravi Bishnoi’s 4-wkt haul triggered the debutants' downfall as none of the Japanese batters got to double digits.

After a commanding win in their opening encounter over Sri Lanka, India faced debutants Japan in their second game as they looked to tighten their hold at the top of the table. On the other hand, the east Asia side looked to put up a fight against the defending champions but their hopes faded in the first powerplay.

Put in to bat first, Japan held the fort for the first four overs scoring just 5 runs but everything went haywire thereafter as their batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards. The debutants lost 6 wickets in the first power play with only 19 on board.

The rest of the batsmen fell within the 23-over mark as the side was bundled for just 41. The Japanese scorecard looked like a phone number with the highest score being 7 and as many as 5 batsmen being dismissed for a duck. Young leggie Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball for India with 4 scalps to his name with assistance from pacer Kartik Tyagi, who bagged 3 wickets.

The Indian batsmen rushed to the target within 4.5 overs with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a blistering 29 off 18. The defending champions lapped up the win in style with 271 balls to spare scoring 32 of the 42 runs in boundaries, 7 fours and a lone maximum, as they strengthened their hold on the top spot in group A with four points at an overwhelming NRR of 3.7.