ICC U19 World Cup | Nyeem Young's all-round efforts preserve West Indies' 100% win record

Nyeem Young was absolutely brilliant with both bat and ball as West Indies were able to beat England comprehensively by 71 runs. Young contributed 66 runs with the bat as West Indies posted 267-7 in their 50 overs and in reply picked up figures of 5/45, running through the England middle-order.
West Indies vs England
Brief Scores: West Indies 267/7 in 50 overs (Kevin Anderson 86*, Nyeem Young 66) beat England 184/9 in 43.4 overs (Tom Clark 38, Ben Charlesworth 36; Nyeem Young 5-45) by 71 runs (DLS)
West Indies batted first and got off to a slow but steady start. While Kelvon Anderson was keeping the scoreboard ticking from one end, wickets kept on falling from the other end as West Indies were 138-5 when Nyeem Young came out to bat. England were right on top but Young just completely changed the face of the game with his attacking brand of cricket. He scored a quickfire 66 and put up a century-stand with Anderson. Young was dismissed on 66 while Anderson remained not out on 86 as West Indies posted a competitive score of 267-7 in their 50 overs.
In reply, England looked to be in the chase at one stage when they were 120-2. But then Nyeem Young just ran through their middle-order, picking up figures of 5/45 as England slumped to 184-9. The rain made no further play possible and West Indies won the game by 71 runs (D/L). Young was awarded the Man of the Match for his fantastic performance.
Australia vs Nigeria
Brief Scores: Nigeria 61 in 30.3 overs (Elijah Olaleye 21; Tanveer Sangha 5-14, Bradley Simpson 3-11) lost to Australia 62/0 in 7.4 overs (Sam Fanning 30*, Jake Fraser-McGurk 23*) by 10 wickets
Batting first, Nigeria got off to the worst possible start and they were absolutely rattled for just 61 runs. Tanveer Sangha picked up a five-wicket haul while Bradley Simpson chipped in with three wickets. None of the Nigerian batsmen except opener Elijah Olalye made a score in excess of a single digit.
Needing only 62 runs to win, Australian openers Sam Fanning and Jake Fraser-McGurk chased down the score in only 7.4 overs, completing a thumping win.
