ICC U19 World Cup | Nyeem Young's all-round efforts preserve West Indies' 100% win record

Batting first, Nigeria got off to the worst possible start and they were absolutely rattled for just 61 runs. Tanveer Sangha picked up a five-wicket haul while Bradley Simpson chipped in with three wickets. None of the Nigerian batsmen except opener Elijah Olalye made a score in excess of a single digit.

Needing only 62 runs to win, Australian openers Sam Fanning and Jake Fraser-McGurk chased down the score in only 7.4 overs, completing a thumping win.