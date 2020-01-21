Reports | Hardik Pandya to set to train under Dravid's team at NCA

Hardik Pandya will be resuming his road to recovery by training under Rahul Dravid and his team of coaches at the National Cricket Academy. Pandya was recovering from back surgery and was supposed to be fit for the India A games versus New Zealand but he could not recover in time.

Hardik Pandya has proved to be a valuable asset to the Indian team as his presence gives the team a unique balance. He was seen practicing with the Indian team before the first ODI between India and Australia at Mumbai. He was told by the team management to carry out his rehabilitation under Rahul Dravid and his team of coaches at the NCA.

"The team management spoke to him when he trained with Virat Kohli and boys on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium and he has been asked to start the training from Tuesday. It should be ideally a two-week programme after which he will be ready for international cricket," the reports said.

Jasprit Bumrah had earlier suffered a stress fracture in his back and he along with Hardik Pandya decided to carry out their rehab under Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly later made it very clear that it was mandatory for them to report to the NCA for rehabilitation.

"I met Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly said.

"Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don't feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way," he added.

Hardik Pandya is in a race against time to get fit for the ODI series against New Zealand. Although this seems unlikely, Pandya will mostly will be available for selection for the series against South Africa in March.