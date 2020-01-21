BCCI asks Wriddhiman Saha to skip Bengal’s next Ranji Trophy game

Today at 8:30 PM
BCCI has asked Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha to do away with Bengal’s next Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the Eden Gardens on January 27. Coach Arun Lal, however, is confident of keeping up the winning momentum against Delhi without Saha, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and pacer Ishan Porel.
India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was a revelation for Virat Kohli's side in the Test matches in the home season, has been asked by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to do away with Bengal’s next Ranji Trophy game. Saha is currently recovering from a finger injury which forced him to undergo surgery in Mumbai.
After a big setback against Vidarbha, Bengal’s Ranji campaign seems to be back on track with a big win against Hyderabad, whom they humbled by an innings and 303 runs. Bengal coach Arun Lal is confident of carrying on his the momentum sans Saha who is nursing a ring finger fracture he picked up in the historic D/N Test.
"Wriddhi will not be available for the Delhi match (at Eden Gardens from Sunday). I think the Board (BCCI) has said no to him. It's great to have him but it will not make any difference. In any case we have got a winning side. It's okay it would have been for just one game,” Lal was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Saha had his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Bengal will also miss their skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and pacer Ishan Porel, both of who have been drafted into the India A side for the series in New Zealand.
