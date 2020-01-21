Bangladesh to bid for ICC events in next rights cycle, states Nazmul Hasan

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan has revealed that the BCB will bid for hosting ICC tournaments in the cycle of 2024-2031. Most of the ICC tournaments have been hosted by the Big Three - India, England, and Australia - and thus bidding will give a fair chance to other countries too.

With the ICC planning to select host nations of ICC tournaments based on bidding, BCB President Nazmul Hasan has announced that the board will try to gain the hosting rights for ICC tournaments in the cycle of 2024-2031. The bidding war will not be limited to only Test-playing nations but also the fringe cricketing nations can bid to host the ICC tournaments.

"Previously, ICC events were distributed continent-wise and the host country was selected through negotiation between various Test boards," Nazmul said.

"This time the ICC have proposed to go for bidding and this model is also followed by FIFA and Olympic, so a lot more nations can take part in the bidding," he further added.

The cricket boards of the Big Three - India, Australia and England - had the opportunity to host most of the tournaments in the cylce of 2016-2023 with the other Test playing nations not getting the chance to bid for their rights. But Nazmul believed that it will not be the case this time around as the member countries are getting adequate finance to host ICC Tournaments.

"Bangladesh will obviously bid. Lots of countries do not have eight stadiums to host a major tournament but our main advantage is that we do not need to develop infrastructure. If other countries want to hold the event, they will need huge investment to develop infrastructure," he asserted.

"Yes, security is an important factor. They are taking a look at that even in India," Nazmul concluded.