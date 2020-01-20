SA vs ENG | Worst thing leader can do is step-down mid series, reveals Faf du Plessis

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis hinted of his retirement from Test cricket later this year as the pressure of low scores and back to back series defeats start to pile up. du Plessis assured that he wouldn’t leave the team in the middle of a transition phase as it would only worsen the situation.

After a crushing innings loss in Johannesburg, the concern over the standard of South Africa seem to be deepening with every passing encounter. With the series against England poised at 2-1, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis dropped yet another shell on the side as he hinted of his Test retirement.

The Proteas have lost both of their last 2 Test series and du Plessis’s poor form has only worsened the situation for the African side. While it’s been more than a year since the veteran batter brought up his last ton in the longest format, since the start of the India series, he has averaged a miserly 21.25, with 255 runs in 12 innings. He is planning to hang his boots in the longest format after the Windies tour later this year which makes the upcoming Wanderers Test his last at home.

"I have committed until the T20 World Cup. There isn't a lot of Test cricket left this year: one massive Test where we need everyone to be as strong as possible, [and] afterwards there is quite a big gap," he said.

"Possibility (that it could be my last Test at home), the worst thing a leader can do is pull the plug mid-series," he added.

Du Plessis admitted that the mounting pressure has taken its toll on him and he is gearing up to hang his boots but assured that he wouldn’t let the ship adrift in the middle of the sea. Reports also suggest that right-handed Temba Bavuma could replace the 35-year-old at the helm while the other reports suggest that it could go to the limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock. However, Faf confirmed that he would not leave the team during the transition when they need him the most.

"I have said before, there is an opportunity to release some of the captaincy. Two Test matches in the West Indies [in July], and the rest of the year is white-ball stuff. Most probably after that, Test cricket will be something that won't see me. That's a decision I will make then. For me now it's to be as strong as possible."

"I don't think that's what's leadership is about. I felt that the team has needed a leader to stand up and guide the ship through a difficult time. If you leave the team when they need you most, that's not my style. I have been under pressure a few times and I've played my best innings under pressure."