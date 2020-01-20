SA vs ENG | Strong message to youngsters that anyone can do something special, believes Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root hailed the youngsters for their performance in Port Elizabeth which earned them a much needed win as he believes that it will be a message for the aspiring young masses. Ollie Pope’s maiden Test ton and Dom Bess’ fifer set the tone for the innings win over South Africa.

England are heading towards a rather historic series win, the first under Chris Silverwood, in South Africa as they head to Johannesburg with a 2-1 cushion and rearing youngsters in the side. England bowled South Africa out twice in Port Elizabeth to complete two away wins in a comprehensive way.

The English youngsters have been the talking point of the series as they have taken the lead to take their side over the line. What was sparked by Jofra Archer's fifer in losing cause in the first Test was followed by Dominic Sibley’s maiden Test ton, which set up the first win of the series, before youngsters Ollie Pope and Dom Bess stepped up in Port Elizabeth, all under the age of 25. Root believes that their efforts will be an inspiration for aspiring youngsters in the game.

"That is a really strong effort and a strong message to the rest of the guys that anyone's capable of doing something special out here. And that breeds confidence within the whole group," said Root, reported Sky Sports.

England's victory was founded on their first-innings total of 499 for 9, in which Pope's maiden Test century came for the most part in a 193-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ben Stokes before Bess's five first-innings wickets pushed South Africa towards the follow-on.

"I think this game has been a brilliant template for us moving forward," said Root. "Big first-innings runs a big partnership in there, and then really driving the game. I couldn't be more proud of the group, and for the young lads to be stepping up yet again, and showing that they're more than capable to perform at this level."