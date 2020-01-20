SA vs ENG | South Africa recall Temba Bavuma for Johannesburg Test

South Africa, post their innings defeat in Port Elizabeth, have recalled Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen and Andile Phehlukwayo for the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg. Bavuma, who scored a 180 for his franchise Lions, is expected to slot straight back into the starting XI.

The South African team management, in a desperate bid to turn things around, have decided to recall four of the five original members of the Test squad they'd earlier released for the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg. The move to recall Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen and Andile Phehlukwayo comes in the aftermath of their embarrassing innings defeat in Port Elizabeth, which is their first at home in over a decade.

Bavuma, whose axing became a hot topic of discussion, is expected to slot back straight into the XI after smashing an impeccable 180 in the second innings for his franchise Lions, whilst Beuran Hendricks is also expected to take the place of Dane Paterson, who had a rather forgettable debut. Rabada's suspension might pave way for Phehlukwayo, who will be looking to contribute with both bat and ball, having last played Test Cricket for South Africa way back in 2018 against India.

Rudi Second, who was originally named in the Test squad, however, hasn't been recalled and will continue to represent his side Warriors in the ongoing four-day franchise competition.

The fourth Test between the two teams will commence on January 24 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Squad for the fourth Test:Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen.