Reports | Ishant Sharma sustains ankle injury before Test team announcement

Today at 6:07 PM
Ishant Sharma reportedly sustained an ankle injury during Delhi's Ranji match against Vidarbha, which has come as a jolt as the Test team will be announced shortly. Ishant, who had taken 3 for 45 in Vidarbha's second innings, looked in real pain after slipping down while appealing for a wicket.
Faiz Fazal tried to pull the Ishant short delivery, only to see it hit his pads, which prompted an optimistic Ishant to appeal on the follow-through before slipping suddenly. The fall was so severe that he looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff. A senior Delhi team management member told PTI on the condition of anonymity that Ishant has twisted his ankle and has swelling on that part.
"Ishant has twisted his ankle and has swelling. It's looking pretty bad at the moment. We will not risk him again in this match. Let's hope it's not a fracture. If it's pure swelling, he will be fit in some days. He needs to go to NCA obviously and get his rehab done along with RTP (Return To Play) certificate," the official said.
Ishant, who has played 96 Tests, is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and the Vidarbha match was supposed to be his last Ranji game of the season, with the pacer being expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour. Currently, his next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton before India go on to play two Tests in New Zealand from February 21-25 and February 29 to March 4.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Ishant Sharma
- Ranji Trophy 2019 20
- Ranji Trophy
- India Vs New Zealand
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.