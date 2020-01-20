Reports | Ishant Sharma sustains ankle injury before Test team announcement

Ishant, who has played 96 Tests, is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and the Vidarbha match was supposed to be his last Ranji game of the season, with the pacer being expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour. Currently, his next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton before India go on to play two Tests in New Zealand from February 21-25 and February 29 to March 4.