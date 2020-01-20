Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Chhattisgarh run through Tripura, Services need 213 for win

Chhattisgarh crushed Tripura by an innings and 28 runs in the sixth round clash in Raipur, while Services were set a target of 213 runs to win against Haryana. Meanwhile, Jharkhand and Assam gained crucial first-innings leads in their clashes against Uttarakhand and Maharashtra respectively.

Pallab Das fifty in vain as Tripura succumb to a fourth defeat

Resuming at 137 for five, Chhattisgarh lost their top-scorer Shashank Chandraker (77) early, but with key contributions from the lower order, they reached 225 in the first innings. With a 172-run deficit, Tripura set about to erase the demons from their disastrous first innings and avoid complete embarrassment. However, a clinical home side, led by a five-wicket haul from Veer Pratap Singh, destroyed any hope of a comeback. Opener Pallab put up a firm resistance, hitting 11 fours in his 76, but found no support from the other end. Veer Pratap took home the man-of-the-match award for an all-round display with eight wickets and 40 runs in the match.

Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj fifties help Jharkhand take the lead

All of Uttarakhand’s hopes of building towards a formidable first-innings score was ended by Ajay Yadav, who ended with figures of six for 55. Their total of 227 was largely wiped off by Jharkhand top and middle-order batsman, led by Deobrat’s 85 — with 13 fours and a six — and Suraj’s 57 — with seven fours and two sixes and well supported by the others around them. But a five-wicket haul from leg-spinner Mayank Mishra pulled things back for Uttarakhand, who managed to keep the deficit down to 71 runs. In their second bout, the visitors reached four for no loss at stumps.

J&K-Odisha clash hangs in the balance

Having been bowled out for 161 on day one on their own turf, Odisha found another gear as they fought back to take a 37-run first-innings lead against Jammu & Kashmir. Basant Mohanty picked up four for 42 and Debabrata Pradhan took three for 12 for the hosts, while Shubham Khajuria top-scored for J&K with 40. Despite the top four all getting off to starts for Odisha, the hosts couldn’t prevent their second innings going down in the same fashion as the first time out. They reached 136 for seven at stumps, holding a lead of 173 runs, while Aquib Nabi and Umar Nazir Mir snapped up two wickets each for the visitors.

Haryana set 213-run target for Services

Recovering from 22 for five to reach 176 before reducing their opposition to 63 for six in the first innings on day one, Haryana continued their comeback against Services on the second day as well. Skipper Harshal Patel added three more wickets to his kitty — finishing with figures of six for 52 — as the hosts were bowled out for a mere 97 — conceding a lead of 79. But Services sprung to life and a concerted effort from Diwesh Pathania (three for 50), Sachidanand Pandey (four for 54), and Arjun Sharma (three for 27) managed to bowl the visitors out for 133. With two days to play, the hosts need 213 to register their third win of the season.

Maharashtra concede lead but fights back against Assam

Rishav Das carried on from where he left off on day one as his 94 — which included 11 fours and a six — led Assam’s charge towards a big lead over Maharashtra’s first innings total of 175. But the left-arm spin of Satyajeet Bachhav, who returned with figures of four for 44, restricted the hosts to a 69-run lead. In reply, Swapnil Gugale and Jay Pande started brightly for the visitors, adding 70 for the first wicket, before Assam struck twice in close succession. Pande batted through to stumps, completing his half-century, as Maharashtra finished at 106 for two at stumps — a slender lead of 37 to their name.