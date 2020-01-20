PAK vs BAN | Not thinking about my past, looking to capitalise on BPL confidence, attests Najmul Hossain

Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is eyeing a comeback after a couple of impressive knocks in the BPL after failing to capitalise on previous opportunities. Shanto is looking forward to playing in Pakistan as he shared that he isn’t thinking much about the security issues in the country.

Rising through the domestic ranks of Bangladesh, young opener Najmul Hossain Shanto failed to capitalise on early opportunities hence fading away from the international setup. But a couple of impressive Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) knock has come like a ray of hope which might revive his seven-match international career.

A season which was peppered with ducks for the young opener, impressive innings of 78 and 115 has brought back Najmul into the equation for breaking into the side with the T20 World Cup looming insight. Shanto is confident of his preparations for the Pakistan tour and believes to get over his failures in the past.

"In the last few matches, I played well in BBPL and I am sure that if I can have this confidence then I can play well there [in Pakistan] as well. I think I have changed a lot mentality-wise as I believe I can score in this format too. I did not score many runs in the first few matches and my confidence was a little down but I prepared myself, told myself that I can score runs in these formats. I was trying to bring back my self-belief and as I got it back I could score some runs," said Najmul, reported Cricbuzz.

Najmul shared that he is currently concentrating on his game instead of lending security issues of Pakistan a thought. Having toured Pakistan in 2017, the youngster is confident of prevailing in the series.

"I am not thinking much about that (security). As a professional cricketer, I am focused more on the game and security is not in my hands. I went there last time [with the Emerging team in 2017] and I think the wicket that we played on was a very good wicket, a very sporting wicket. If we can play to our strengths and execute our plans then we can do well. In T20 cricket, the team that plays well on a particular day wins and we are going to take it one day at a time."