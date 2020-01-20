NZ vs IND | Looking forward to putting New Zealand under pressure, admits Virat Kohli

Following the comeback win against Australia 2-1, Virat Kohli was already looking forward to the series in New Zealand where the team’s priority would be to put the Kiwis under pressure. Kohli also added that the side would take a lot of confidence from the last two time then played in New Zealand.

In the span of four days, India would face both neighbours Australia and New Zealand in a limited-overs series. Virat Kohli led India side would face New Zealand starting 24th of this month in a five-match T20I series before they lock horns in the Test series. The last time these two sides faced each other in New Zealand, India were rampant in the ODI series defeating the home side 4-1 before losing the T20I series 2-1.

"We are taking a lot of confidence from our performance (in NZ) last year. We were very positive in how we played, very sure of what we wanted to do. The thing about playing away is if you're able to put the home team under pressure, you can enjoy your cricket," said Kohli.

Kohli also added that putting New Zealand under pressure can help India team to squeeze through the middle overs, pick wickets and stop them from scoring runs.

"You have to win at home, there's that sort of feeling (for hosts). So if you bring out your A game, you can really put them (New Zealand) under pressure. That's what we did last year, squeezed them in the middle overs, picked up wickets, spinners were outstanding. Looking forward to take that same intensity into the series."

Against New Zealand on smaller grounds, India would want to edge the first half of the series in a five-match T20 encounter.

"Again, we want to bat well when we bat first and in case we're defending a low total, we should be able to do that as well. We can't afford to ease into the series after two games, because then it keeps getting tougher and tougher, so we'll look to make a mark in the first game that we play.”