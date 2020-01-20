IND vs NZ | Shikhar Dhawan in doubt for T20Is after shoulder injury in Bengaluru

In the fifth over of the match, the Delhi opener awkwardly fell over on his left shoulder when he was diving to stop an Aaron Finch drive at point. He was instantly checked by team physio Nitin Patel and after a brief check-up, he took Dhawan off the field. Dhawan was immediately sent for an X-ray and was seen sitting with his left arm in a sling for the entire course of the game. While Virat Kohli said at the post-match press conference that Dhawan was in "no position" to strike the ball, the media manager gave further updates.