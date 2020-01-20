IND vs NZ | Shikhar Dhawan in doubt for T20Is after shoulder injury in Bengaluru

Today at 9:23 AM
Shikhar Dhawan and his familiar tryst with many injuries opened another chapter as the opener hurt his shoulder badly during the first innings in the third ODI in Bengaluru and did not come out to bat on Sunday. The BCCI media manager has stated that the medical team is assessing the situation.
In the fifth over of the match, the Delhi opener awkwardly fell over on his left shoulder when he was diving to stop an Aaron Finch drive at point. He was instantly checked by team physio Nitin Patel and after a brief check-up, he took Dhawan off the field. Dhawan was immediately sent for an X-ray and was seen sitting with his left arm in a sling for the entire course of the game. While Virat Kohli said at the post-match press conference that Dhawan was in "no position" to strike the ball, the media manager gave further updates.
"Shikhar's scans are here. The medical team is looking at the scans. He will be assessed and his condition will be taken care of and then we will take a call as and when we go," BCCI media manager stated prior to the start of skipper Virat Kohli's press conference, reported Times of India.
This has put a doubt on Dhawan's participation in the five-match T20 series in New Zealand, as the BCCI medical team is assessing the situation. The Indian team will travel to New Zealand tomorrow from Bengaluru in their quest to secure a T20 series win in Kiwi land. Lest Dhawan fails to get into the squad, India might recall Sanju Samson as a cover with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the innings.
