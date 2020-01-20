IND vs AUS | Might persist with KL Rahul as first-choice keeper, hints Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has hinted that KL Rahul, who took the gloves in the last two ODIs against Australia owing to Rishabh Pant's injury, might continue to be the team’s first-choice keeper. The Indian skipper believes that playing Rahul as keeper adds more balance to the team and strengthens the batting.

After Rishabh Pant was left concussed by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the first ODI in Mumbai whilst batting, it was KL Rahul, the only standby wicket-keeper in the team, who donned the gloves for the rest of the series. And the Karnataka batsman did not disappoint, rising to the occasion with both bat and gloves to put Australia to the sword.

And thanks to Rahul taking the gloves, it gave team India the option to play an extra batsman in the form of Manish Pandey - which they did, in the last two ODIs - and the tactic proved pivotal as the hosts, in the end, outmuscled the visitors with their batting prowess. Indian skipper Virat Kohli believes there’s no reason to change the combination, stating that Rahul the keeper adds more balance to the team.

"I think lack of clarity in terms of positions has really hurt us in the past. Now that we understand that this feels right, we will go ahead with that for a while and figure out if this is the right thing to do or not. You cannot chip and change immediately and create confusion among the group," Kohli said in the post-match press conference, reported Times of India.

“We are playing very well, unchanged team and did the job two with back to back wins. Don't see any reason why we should change this balance. It has done well for the team. It (Rahul's keeping) definitely allows us to play an extra batsman which strengthens our batting massively. That is a very important factor as far as the team balance is concerned," the Indian skipper added.

Despite having batted in three different positions - 3, 5 and 1 - in three matches, Rahul finished the series with 146 runs to his name at an average close to 50, and the Indian skipper believes that the 27-year-old now understands his own game well and has mastered the art of batting. Kohli also added that Rahul being a keeping option is a bonus to the team and that it gives a ‘boost’ to the team.

"Look, he is very open to playing anywhere because he is a proper batsman and can do you good in any format and any position in the game. He won't go slam-bang from ball one but he can do what he did in Rajkot playing good cricketing shots. So I think a solid game plan and understanding of his game is helping him," Kohli said of Rahul.

"He has reflected on what he needs to do in the last five-six months and he has come a long way. Good signs for us. Gives a boost to the team because he keeps as well."

Kohli and his men will now travel to New Zealand to partake in a full-fledged tour, where they will play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches, starting January 24.