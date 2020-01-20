IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma like painter with his bat, hails Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja while hailing Rohit Sharma as an artist pointed out that his knocks vary on a number of aspects but the result is always the same. Ajay shared that Rohit’s ability to manipulate the line of a bowler at his will is what makes his knocks different when it comes to the way he builds it up.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma yet again shone against Australia as India flattened the visitors at the Chinnaswamy to clinch the three-match ODI rubber 2-1. Rohit has a tremendous record against the Kangaroos scoring as many as 8 tons against them which doesn’t include the double ton at the very same venue.

Former India international Ajay Jadeja hailed the destructive opener as an artist who effortlessly piles up big scores in the direst of situations. Ajay pointed out how Rohit’s innings varies yet the end result is the same.

“Every knock of his (Rohit), he gets those runs consistently, big hundreds and double hundreds. But each knock of his is different, like a painter using different brushes. There will be a day when he goes after the bowlers from right at the top, someday he goes after the spinners, someday he will get after the seamers. It’s not like certain number of balls, certain runs, depending upon the conditions depending upon the situation, depending on the mood too I guess, that’s something the artists’ performance depends on too,” Ajay said in Cricbuzz Live.

The former batter believes that its Rohit’s ability to manipulate the bowlers’ line on his will which makes the Mumbai lad so special. While all of Rohit’s big innings looks similar on the scoreboard it differs in the way the opener build it up.

“He converts the ball and does anything with the ball he feels like doing with his bat, place the way he likes. There is not a template in his batting, the only template one sees is the big scores. He does it in different ways, today there is 6 sixes and eight fours someday you will be probably have 16 fours and 2 sixes or you will have 10 sixes sometimes. That’s the nice thing about Rohit, you see the score being made but everyday it’s a different story altogether, like same painting but different colours.”